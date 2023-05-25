Carbondale man charged with stealing backhoe, driving to airport

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois man allegedly stole a backhoe and driving 10 miles to an airport to catch a flight.

Security camera footage shows the backhoe pulling into the parking lot at Veterans Airport in Southern Illinois and the driver parking. He gets out and walks into the airport carrying a guitar case.

The backhoe was stolen from a job site.

The Carbondale man behind the wheel was charged with felony theft.