Carbondale man charged with stealing backhoe, driving to airport
CHICAGO (CBS) – An Illinois man allegedly stole a backhoe and driving 10 miles to an airport to catch a flight.
Security camera footage shows the backhoe pulling into the parking lot at Veterans Airport in Southern Illinois and the driver parking. He gets out and walks into the airport carrying a guitar case.
The backhoe was stolen from a job site.
The Carbondale man behind the wheel was charged with felony theft.
