Stingray Touch returns to Shedd Aquarium, allowing guests to touch cownose rays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is bringing back an opportunity for some hands-on learning.

The Shedd's outdoor Stingray Touch exhibit is back this summer for its 10th annual season.

Guests can dip their hands in a tank and discover the unique feel and movement of cownose rays.

Guests will discover how the Shedd cares for the rays, and other facts, as they gently touch the rays' backs.

Cownose rays are tactile animals that school together and are naturally gentle – making them predisposed to snuggling, according to the Shedd.

For $5 – or $4 for members - visitors can also feed the cownose rays a seafood treat. Feeding is available when Stingray Touch is open, with feeding times from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who wants to feed the rays should see a Shedd staffer at the exhibit. Children who participate must be over 6.

