Watch CBS News
Local News

Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Chicago will pay you to get the jab

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago offers financial incentive for residents to get COVID-19 vaccine, booster
Chicago offers financial incentive for residents to get COVID-19 vaccine, booster 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) –  There's a push to get more Chicagoans COVID-19 vaccine boosters, with a little "cash incentive."

This weekend, the city will host COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at Olive Harvey College in the Pullman neighborhood and the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Little Village.

To help encourage people to come out and get their shot, anyone over 5 years old who gets their primary series, or booster dose, gets a $50 Visa gift card.

The reason behind the booster push: only 38% of people in Chicago are fully vaccinated and boosted.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 9, 2022 / 5:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.