Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Chicago will pay you to get the jab

Chicago offers financial incentive for residents to get COVID-19 vaccine, booster

CHICAGO (CBS) – There's a push to get more Chicagoans COVID-19 vaccine boosters, with a little "cash incentive."

This weekend, the city will host COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics at Olive Harvey College in the Pullman neighborhood and the Arturo Velasquez Institute in Little Village.

To help encourage people to come out and get their shot, anyone over 5 years old who gets their primary series, or booster dose, gets a $50 Visa gift card.

The reason behind the booster push: only 38% of people in Chicago are fully vaccinated and boosted.