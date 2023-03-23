Glen Ellyn principal named Illinois Middle School Principal of the Year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Congratulations to the Illinois Middle School Principal of the Year. Hadley Junior High School principal Steve Diveley was surprised with the award Thursday morning in front of the entire 8th grade class.

Colleagues sang Diveley's praises during an assembly at the school in Glen Ellyn.

"Steve is a big thinker who grounds his actions in thoughtful deliberation over contemporary educational matters," said Glen Ellyn School District 41 Board president Robert Bruno.

The Illinois Principals Association recognized Diveley for his positive impact on education and advocacy for children, creating a positive school climate with high teacher and student morale, working with staff to improve student achievement, and involving the community in the school.

Diveley has been the principal at Hadley for 10 years. Before that, he was principal at Heritage Grove Middle School in Plainfield for 7 years, and an assistant principal there for 5 years.

Glen Ellyn School District 41 superintendent Dr. Melissa Kaczkowski said Diveley always puts his students first, and builds relationships across the district.

Diveley will get a plaque and $1,000 honorarium.