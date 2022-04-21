Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID, cancels Thursday night's show

NEW YORK - Stephen Colbert has tested positive for COVID.

In a statement posted on Twitter, "The Late Show" said Thursday night's show taping has been canceled as a result.

Stephen Colbert has tested positive for Covid 19. Tonight’s show is cancelled. As previously planned, the show will be airing repeats tomorrow through next week. We will return with new episodes on May 2nd. — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 21, 2022

Colbert posted on his Twitter account that he's "feeling fine" and he's "grateful to be vaxxed and boosted."

Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I’m feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted. Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman. https://t.co/Vf5Ws5WVcE — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 21, 2022

As previously planned, the show will air repeats Friday through next week.

New episodes return on May 2.