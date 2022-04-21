Watch CBS News

Stephen Colbert tests positive for COVID, cancels Thursday night's show

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Stephen Colbert has tested positive for COVID

In a statement posted on Twitter, "The Late Show" said Thursday night's show taping has been canceled as a result. 

Colbert posted on his Twitter account that he's "feeling fine" and he's "grateful to be vaxxed and boosted." 

As previously planned, the show will air repeats Friday through next week. 

New episodes return on May 2. 

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 21, 2022 / 2:02 PM

