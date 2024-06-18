How to request free tickets for Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show" in Chicago during Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ticket requests are now open to see "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert live in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention this August.

Up to two free tickets can be requested here for shows on August 19 through August 22.

Stephen Colbert's show will be broadcast from Chicago's Auditorium Theatre on the CBS Television Network. The shows start at 7 p.m. CT.

"This is exciting; summer is around the corner, and so is the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois," Colbert said. "It should be a fun time because historically, all the Democratic conventions in Chicago have gone super smooth."

Colbert lived in Chicago for 11 years, performing and "cutting his comedy teeth" at the legendary Second City and attending Northwestern University.