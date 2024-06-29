Steamy Saturday ahead in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers move out, and heat and humidity will build throughout the day. Skies will gradually clear later in the afternoon. With a humid air mass in place, temperatures will soar into the upper 80s.

A cold front passes this evening, ushering in a cooler, drier air mass for the second half of the weekend.

Full sun on Sunday with a gusty wind from the north and northeast. The wind flow will generate high wave action, making swimming and boating conditions dangerous.

Building heat for Saturday

Rain tapers off, and heat builds. Slow clearing. High 88.

What to expect tonight

Clear with a low in the 60s

Less humid on Sunday

It will be sunny and cooler with a high of 72.

