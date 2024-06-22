Steamy Saturday in Chicago with potentially severe weather by evening

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds are in the forecast for Saturday, but there will still be occasional peeks of sunshine.

By the afternoon, it will be extremely hot, as highs will jump into the mid-90s, where they should be around 82 this time of year. However, we won't break the record high for today, which is 97 degrees, set back in 1988. Since it's also another humid day, it feels like temperatures will be near triple digits at points during the afternoon.

CBS News Chicago

The building heat and humidity is also helping increase our storm chances as a cold front moves through later in the evening.

We will be tracking rain starting around 7 p.m., with the chance of strong to severe storms after sundown. There is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for most of the viewing area, including the metro, and a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) highlighting only Jasper and Newtown counties in Indiana. Storm motion from the line that will march through will be from the northwest to the southeast, and with this line of showers and storms, strong damaging wind gusts and cloud-to-ground lightning will be the primary hazards, followed by hail and flooding.

There will be a small tornado risk, so make sure to download the CBS News app to get weather alerts if any get issued for your area.

CBS News Chicago

What to expect in the upcoming week

Monday morning, by daybreak, things will dry out and lose the cloud cover during the day. Behind the cold front, temperatures will be much cooler, with highs near 80, and the humidity will be more comfortable.

Early in the workweek, Monday will feature sunshine! By Tuesday, temperatures will spike once again in the 90s, followed by the 80s to round out the new workweek.

CBS News Chicago

Stay up to date with the latest First Alert Forecast on-air and streaming live.