Steamy heat continues in Chicago, relief for some tomorrow
CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday will almost be a repeat of Tuesday, with highs in the 90s.
Widely scattered storms are possible once again while most stay dry. Muggy tonight in the 70s.
A lake-enhanced front drops in tomorrow, bringing relief for some. Lakefront readings will be in the 70s/80s tomorrow, while further inland temperatures remain in the 90s.
The hot weather continues through Saturday before relief arrives for the entire area. Record heat is possible on Saturday. The break from the heat is short as highs head back to the 90s again on Tuesday.
Another hot today
Hot & humid with a few evening storms with a high of 95.
Muggy tonight
Expect a low of 71.
What to expect for Thursday
Hot & humid, cooler near lake high: 90.