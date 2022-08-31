State of Illinois to set aside $300 million to help those struggling to pay energy bills

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Help is on the way for Illinois families struggling to pay their electric bill – to the tune of $300 million.

Starting Thursday, the state's Help Illinois Families program will begin taking applications. All families who meet the criteria and provide the proper documentation are eligible to receive assistance for their electric, natural gas, and propane bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program – or LIHEAP.

"Every Illinoisan deserves access to reliable energy—regardless of their economic status," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release. "Thanks to LIHEAP, we are making natural gas, propane, and electricity assistance accessible for our state's family that are feeling the squeeze from rising costs of living. My administration has always been—and will always be—committed to making sure that every resident has access to the services they need to keep the lights on."

Families who earn up to two times the federal poverty level are eligible.

The maximum 30-day gross income for a single person for eligibility is $2,265. The maximum is $3,052 for a two-person household, $3,838 for a three-person household, $4,625 for a four-person household, $5,412 for a five-person household, and $6,198 for a six-person household.

Beginning Thursday, families can apply by going to HelpIllinoisFamilies.com or by visiting their local agency. A list of partners statewide can be found here.

Families may also call (833) 711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages.