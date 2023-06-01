"State of Black Chicago" report notes ongoing disparities for Black and White residents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Urban League has released its 2023 "State of Black Chicago" report, stating the city remains hyper-segregated, with Black and white families concentrated in certain neighborhoods.

According to the report, the median income for Black households in Chicago is less than $36,000 a year, while the median for white households is more than $82,000.

The unemployment rate for Black residents is more than 16 percent. For white residents, it's just under 11 percent.

Urban League President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson said it will take the whole city to create equality.

"If we don't take the all-hands-on-deck approach, we will continue to see a tale of two cities. Because, unless you are doing something to help people catch up, other folks will keep making progress; and Black people, Black Chicagoans, will continue to lag behind," she said.

The education disparity is also startling. More than 53 percent of white residents have at least a bachelor's degree. That number is just under 23 percent for Black residents.