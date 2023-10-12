Watch CBS News
State leaders will meet to discuss flooding responses across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As west side residents get ready for more rain this weekend, state leaders will discuss ways to help people impacted by major flooding.

This summer, heavy rain flooded out basements and streets for weeks- displacing residents and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The Illinois House will discuss ways to improve federal and local flooding responses in our area.

They'll also map out locations that need its infrastructure improved - including in Berwyn, Cicero, Oak Park, and Chicago.

That meeting starts on Thursday at 11 a.m.

