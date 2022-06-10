State launches investigation against former top doctor, Ngozi Ezike, for ethics violations.

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ngozi Ezike, the state's former top doctor and the voice of calm during daily pandemic news conferences, is under investigation by the state for possible ethics violations.

Our Brad Edwards explains what it's all about.

For the better part of two years, Dr. Ezike headed the Illinois Department of Public Health. As part of her job, she stood side-by-side with the governor -- telling everyone the realities of the pandemic.

That pandemic work is not part of this investigation. What is under scrutiny, according to the Better Government Association, is when she took a new job.

She's currently the head of the Sinai Health System. At the state, she was making south of 200k annually -- we don't know what she makes at her new gig. But published reports show her predecessor made north of a million a year – a huge pay bump.

At issue, according to the BGA: Somewhat murky Illinois ethics laws involving department heads who oversee contracts and future employment. The Illinois Ethics Act requires a year between handing out contracts and then working for those that get the contracts.

Dr. Ezike did not wait that year.

The purpose of the law is to create some separation between those who hand out lucrative contracts, and their own personal financial benefit.

the Illinois Executive Inspector General is now investigating.

An attorney for Dr. Ezike tells the BGA she does not believe her client broke the law, and that law is not clear cut. Part of the issue: the definition of the word "contract". Also, exactly how Dr. Ezike's employment with the state was classified.

We've reviewed documents the BGA obtained that show Dr. Ezike sought guidance from the state prior to taking the job with Sinai to make sure there would be no ethics concerns.

Sinai health tells us it is cooperating with investigators.