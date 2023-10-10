$8.6 million state grant to help migrants in Chicago suburb stirs controversy

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- An $8.6 million state grant to provide housing and services to asylum seekers in Joliet has created controversy, with city officials and some residents saying the money came as a surprise.

Gov. JB Pritzker's office announced last month that the city of Joliet would get $8.6 million to provide shelter, food, legal support, health care, and other services for newly arrived migrants from Central and South America.

However, some of the people listed as supporters on the application for that grant said they didn't sign on. The request was made instead by Joliet Township Supervisor Angel Contreras. The township is a separate and independent government body from the city.

Joliet city officials issued a statement saying, "The City did not receive a request from Joliet Township, nor did we authorize Joliet Township to include the Mayor's Office and Joliet Fire Department as collaborators."

"The extreme amount ($12.1M) that Joliet Township requested does not correlate to any conversation City staff had regarding the current needs within the community," they added.

As a result of the dispute over the grant application, Joliet Park District Director Brad Staab said the district rescinded a 6-month lease with the township – worth $15,000 per month – for the Hartman Recreation Center, claiming the township misrepresented what they would use the facility for. The district believed the township for recreation events and expanded community services – not a migrant welcome center.

Now some Joliet residents said they'll be at the township's regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. to discuss their concerns. The meeting has been moved from its typical location at the township's office building to the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park & Theatre to accommodate larger crowds.

"People in this community are very upset and concerned about what's going on with this grant, that nobody knew about except with the governor's announcement, which took everybody by surprise," said John Sheridan, president of the Cunningham Neighborhood Council.

"People who I would not have expect to have called have been calling. They have been inquiring. They're asking the same questions that we would have asked if we would have known," said community activist Trista Graves Brown.

CBS 2 asked for interviews with township officials, and was told, in part, by town Clerk Alicia Morales that "the process was handled in the appropriate manner, nothing was violated."

"People just don't understand how government works," Morales added.

The controversy has become so intense, a Joliet City Council member said there has been a threat made against a local social service agency that supports migrants.

Meantime, as the influx of migrants into the city of Chicago continues, asylum seekers will be moving into two new shelters on the West Side of Chicago as soon as Friday.

Sources said a community meeting will be held Wednesday evening at Plumbers Hall, 1350 W. Washington Blvd., regarding plans to move migrants into a commercial building at 939 W. Lake St. and an office building at 30 N. Racine Av.