Man critically injured in fall at Illinois' Starved Rock State Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was critically injured in a fall Saturday afternoon at Starved Rock State Park.

Around 2:25 p.m., a 35-year-old man from the Waukegan area fell 80 to 100 feet while at the Hennepin Canyon Overlook at Starved Rock State Park, about 90 miles southwest of Chicago, according to the Utica Fire Department.

Utica firefighters and paramedics, Illinois Conservation Police, a helicopter, and rescue crews from the surrounding area responded to the scene.

Using a high-angle rope rescue system, crews were able to lift the victim out of the canyon before he was treated by paramedics. A boat took him to the Starved Rock Lock and Dam, where a helicopter flew him to a hospital in Peoria for treatment. The man was listed in critical condition.

A chaplain helped the victim's family while he was being rescued.