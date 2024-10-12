Watch CBS News
Local News

Man critically injured in fall at Illinois' Starved Rock State Park

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was critically injured in a fall Saturday afternoon at Starved Rock State Park.

Around 2:25 p.m., a 35-year-old man from the Waukegan area fell 80 to 100 feet while at the Hennepin Canyon Overlook at Starved Rock State Park, about 90 miles southwest of Chicago, according to the Utica Fire Department.

Utica firefighters and paramedics, Illinois Conservation Police, a helicopter, and rescue crews from the surrounding area responded to the scene.

Using a high-angle rope rescue system, crews were able to lift the victim out of the canyon before he was treated by paramedics. A boat took him to the Starved Rock Lock and Dam, where a helicopter flew him to a hospital in Peoria for treatment. The man was listed in critical condition.

A chaplain helped the victim's family while he was being rescued.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.