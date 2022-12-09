Watch CBS News
Starbucks employees to rally at Federal Plaza for anniversary of unionization

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starbucks workers in Chicago will rally Friday to mark the first anniversary of a major unionization campaign.

Chicago labor leaders will join Starbucks employees at the noon rally in Federal Plaza.

Since last year, the union says more than 7,000 workers have organized in more than 260 Starbucks stores across the nation.

