Stand with 70,000 pounds of bananas coming to suburban Westmont Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- West suburban Westmont is going bananas on Wednesday.

The world's largest fruit display with 70,000 pounds of bananas is going on display at 10:30 a.m. at the Jewel at 4 East Ogden Avenue.

Jewel Osco and Fresh Del Monte are teaming up to build the stand as a commitment to combat food insecurity.

Anyone can stop by and get free bananas. Left over bananas will be donated to area food banks.