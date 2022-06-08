Watch CBS News
Stand with 70,000 pounds of bananas coming to suburban Westmont Wednesday

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- West suburban Westmont is going bananas on Wednesday. 

The world's largest fruit display with 70,000 pounds of bananas is going on display at 10:30 a.m. at the Jewel at 4 East Ogden Avenue.

Jewel Osco and Fresh Del Monte are teaming up to build the stand as a commitment to combat food insecurity. 

Anyone can stop by and get free bananas. Left over bananas will be donated to area food banks.

