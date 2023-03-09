Man stabbed during fight on CTA Red Line train in Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hurt after being stabbed on a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning.

Police said around 3:15 a.m., the victim, 36, was on the train, in the 900 block of West Addison Street, when an unknown man approached and hit the victim.

The two began to fight during which time the suspect pulled out a small knife and stabbed the victim, police said.

The victim suffered several puncture wounds and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

The offender fled in an unknown direction. A weapon was recovered on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were made.