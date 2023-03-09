Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed during fight on CTA Red Line train in Lakeview

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hurt after being stabbed on a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning.

Police said around 3:15 a.m., the victim, 36, was on the train, in the 900 block of West Addison Street, when an unknown man approached and hit the victim.

The two began to fight during which time the suspect pulled out a small knife and stabbed the victim, police said.

The victim suffered several puncture wounds and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

The offender fled in an unknown direction. A weapon was recovered on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.   

No arrests were made.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 7:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.