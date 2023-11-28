Stabbing on CTA platform in Chicago Loop leaves man hurt

Stabbing on CTA platform in Loop leaves man hurt

Stabbing on CTA platform in Loop leaves man hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 48-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed on a CTA platform in the Loop Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said around 3:30 a.m., the man was sitting on the bench on the platform, in the 100 block of North Clark Street, when an unknown man pulled out a knife and attacked him.

The victim suffered a cut to the left abdomen and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.