Stabbing on CTA platform in Chicago Loop leaves man hurt
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 48-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed on a CTA platform in the Loop Tuesday morning.
Chicago police said around 3:30 a.m., the man was sitting on the bench on the platform, in the 100 block of North Clark Street, when an unknown man pulled out a knife and attacked him.
The victim suffered a cut to the left abdomen and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.
No arrests were made.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.