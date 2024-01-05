1 in custody after stabbing on CTA Green Line platform leaves man hurt

Arrest made after fight leads to stabbing on Green Line platform

1 man in custody, another hospitalized after fight leads to stabbing on Green Line platform

1 man in custody, another hospitalized after fight leads to stabbing on Green Line platform

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is arrested and another is in the hospital after he was stabbed on a CTA Green Line platform on the city's West Side Thursday night.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Central Avenue.

Chicago police say two men who knew each other got into a fight.

One of the men pulled out a knife and started stabbing the other before falling onto the tracks.

The victim was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital with cuts to the body in fair condition. The attacker was taken to West Suburban Hospital also in fair condition and later placed into custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.