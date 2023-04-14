Watch CBS News
Stabbing near Adler Planetarium leaves man critically injured

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed near the Adler Planetarium Thursday evening.

Police said at 7:11 p.m., the 23-year-old man was in the 900 block of East Solidarity Drive when a vehicle pulled up.

The man approached the car, and someone inside took out a knife and stabbed him in the neck.

The attackers then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

