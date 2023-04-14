Stabbing near Adler Planetarium leaves man critically injured
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed near the Adler Planetarium Thursday evening.
Police said at 7:11 p.m., the 23-year-old man was in the 900 block of East Solidarity Drive when a vehicle pulled up.
The man approached the car, and someone inside took out a knife and stabbed him in the neck.
The attackers then fled in an unknown direction, police said.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.