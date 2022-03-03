At least 3 people stabbed inside Logan Square apartment
CHCIAGO (CBS)-- At least three people were stabbed inside an apartment building in Logan Square.
Police said the stabbing took place inside just before 1:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Kedzie Avenue. Police said five people were in an apartment when they started arguing.
Two people started stabbing each other.
A 37-year-old man is in critical condition and two other men are in fair condition.
Two other people were treated on the scene.
Police are investigating.
