Stabbing leaves man critically wounded in fight near Lincoln and Peterson avenues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in a fight near Lincoln and Peterson avenues in West Ridge early Thursday evening.

A 20-year-old man got into a fight with three other men in the 5900 block of North Lincoln Avenue and was stabbed in the neck, police said.

The suspects ran off, while the victim was rushed to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said.

Police set up crime scene tape in the driveway to a strip mall that includes a Walgreens, a Potbelly, a Chipotle, and a Physicians Immediate Care center.

CBS 2