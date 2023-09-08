Watch CBS News
Local News

Stabbing leaves man critically wounded in fight near Lincoln and Peterson avenues

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in a fight near Lincoln and Peterson avenues in West Ridge early Thursday evening.

A 20-year-old man got into a fight with three other men in the 5900 block of North Lincoln Avenue and was stabbed in the neck, police said.

The suspects ran off, while the victim was rushed to Ascension St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition, police said.

Police set up crime scene tape in the driveway to a strip mall that includes a Walgreens, a Potbelly, a Chipotle, and a Physicians Immediate Care center.

lincoln-avenue-stabbing.png
CBS 2
CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 8:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.