Suburban Chicago school to close after 61 years

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS)—A suburban Catholic elementary school announced it is closing after 61 years.

Saint Zachary Catholic School in Des Plaines will close its doors at the end of the school year.

The Archdiocese of Chicago says they let parents and parishioners know about the closing late last week.

The Daily Herald reported that it was due to low enrollment, with only 20 students signed up to attend next year.

The school first opened in 1963 as the Polish population was growing in the area.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 8:42 AM CDT

