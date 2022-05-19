St. Zachary School holds parking lot parade honoring first responders

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Some students in the northwest suburbs are honoring first responders.

Thursday morning, the students hosted a parade in Des Plaines to say thank you to police officers, firefighters and paramedics.

More than two dozen squad cars, fire trucks and ambulances from several area departments drove by cheering kids at St. Zachary School.

The first responders waved to the crowd as they rolled through the parking lot, with kids holding signs of appreciation and waving flags.

After the parade the kids got to check out the rides, with troopers and officers giving them a taste of what it's like to do their job and possibly encouraging some of them to follow in their footsteps.

The principal of St. Zachary says the parade was important to show the students to look for the helpers in our society and expressing your gratitude is good for your mental health.