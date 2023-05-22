St. Sabina Church hosting gun buyback Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today is St. Sabina pastor Rev. Michael Pfleger's birthday, and he wants to spend his day helping make his community safe.

St. Sabina Church is hosting a gun buyback event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the church at the intersection of 79th and Racine.

"There have been over 200 mass shootings in America in the last 5 months and daily shootings in Chicago. When will we end our love affair with guns and acknowledge a gun is not the answer?" Pfleger said in a statement.

Anyone who turns in a working handgun will receive $100 cash, and if you turn in a working assault weapon, you'll receive $200, no questions asked.