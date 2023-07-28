Watch CBS News
St. Sabina Church hosts annual "Day of Service"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of parishioners from Saint Sabina Church braved the heat on Friday, and volunteered around the city as part of the church's annual day of service.

More than 300 volunteers took part in projects like picking up trash, packaging meals for the homeless, and creating cancer patient care packages.

This marks the fifth year for Saint Sabina's day of service.

