City leaders, members of El Salvador General Consulate will meet in honor of St. Romero Day

City leaders will meet with local groups in honor of St. Romero Day

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today is Saint Romero Day.

The day honors the life and legacy of Saint Oscar Romero.

City leaders, including Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th), will meet with members of the El Salvador General Consulate and immigrant groups.

They're calling on President Biden to do more to protect Central American families and mixed-status families living in the U.S.

They'll be meeting at Centro Romero in Edgewater Friday at 10 a.m.