Chicago St. Procopius wins first-ever National Catholic School Spelling Bee

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  The word is: "felicidades" which means "congratulations" in Spanish.

The fourth grade team from Chicago's Saint Procopius won the first-ever National Catholic School Spanish Spelling Bee.

The team took a victory lap around the school Friday. The champs got a trophy and medals for their nail-biting win, which happened on Zoom.

It came down to a tie with a Texas team, but Saint Procopius pulled out the win.

They are now the first place winners of the first ever spelling bee in Spanish for Catholic schools nationwide. 

First published on December 9, 2022 / 5:44 PM

