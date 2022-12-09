Chicago St. Procopius wins first-ever National Catholic School Spelling Bee

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The word is: "felicidades" which means "congratulations" in Spanish.

The fourth grade team from Chicago's Saint Procopius won the first-ever National Catholic School Spanish Spelling Bee.

The team took a victory lap around the school Friday. The champs got a trophy and medals for their nail-biting win, which happened on Zoom.

It came down to a tie with a Texas team, but Saint Procopius pulled out the win.

They are now the first place winners of the first ever spelling bee in Spanish for Catholic schools nationwide.