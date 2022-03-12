After two-year COVID hiatus, Chicago goes Irish again for St. Patrick's Day weekend festivities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Chicago's downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade returned to Columbus Drive on Saturday. This year's theme was honoring the city's essential workers.

Despite the cold, the vibe was infectious, where hundreds of people looked forward to a sense of normalcy, watching the Chicago River turn green and a parade we haven't seen in two years.

A cold Saturday morning brought out a sea of green on Columbus Drive.

After the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the St. Patrick's Day Parade for two consecutive years, this year's event had people flocking to watch.

"I'm kind of impressed. I didn't think there would be that many people out here, and it's kind of weird seeing everybody's face," Laura Bencsics said.

Most onlookers went maskless.

"It's just a sense of normalcy back again, and I hope we get back to fully like this, with everything going on," Stephen Harris said.

"It's really nice to get to interact with people and meet new people," Jasmine Wright said.

Andrew Coleman has lived in Chicago for 30 years, but shows his Irish roots proudly.

"It's Our heritage, and Chicago, I think that it's the most welcoming city in the world. The minute you open your moth in Chicago, it's like, 'Are you from Ireland?' and they'll tell you they're from Ireland. So here we are," Colman said.

Lines wrapped around the block outside downtown bars while people were bundled up, waiting to get into bars like Emerald Loop.

Nearby businesses and Irish pubs are stocking up for what they expect to be one of their busiest weekends in a very long time.

"Last two years was very disappointing for our industry, but we're so glad just to be back. I mean I can't say enough about it. It's very exciting," Emerald Loop manager Conor O'Keefe said.

Not only is O'Keefe excited, but a jam-packed bar was, too.

The bridges are back down after dyeing the Chicago River green this morning and Columbus Drive is back open, but the Chicago Riverwalk will remain closed until 6 a.m. Sunday.