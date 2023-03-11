St. Patrick's Day Parade, river dyeing kick off weekend's revelry

Cold weather can't keep St. Patrick's Day revelers away

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago River is green and revelers are out in full force as the city celebrates St. Patrick's Day.

Thousands of people packed the streets downtown to watch the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade along Columbus Avenue.

The revelry started with the annual tradition of dyeing the Chicago River green, with the riverfront packed with people watching, including Marueen Dickinson, from Massachusetts.

She and her husband were excited to experience St. Patrick's Day Chicago-style for the very first time

"We decided just to change it up, and where else to go but here?" she said. "So we just want to enjoy it. It's just such a festive time!"

For many, the tradition lives on; people packing in to get a look at the river being dyed green

After that, in Grant Park, thousands of people lined up to watch the downtown parade.

"I'm just trying to have a good time with my buddies," said John Murray.

With the pandemic in the rearview, it seems like the city is back in full force this year.

"Fun, and friends and family!" Molly McConnell said.

"Honestly a great day, great weather. Last year, -4 degrees, but guess what? We're here," David Diaz said.

A lot of people said they are happy about this weather today, mild compared to past years, with more St. Patrick's Day celebrations still ahead this weekend.

The city's St. Patrick's Day festivities continue on Sunday with the South Side Irish Parade in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods. It steps off at noon at 103rd and Western.