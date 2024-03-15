Lads and lasses celebrate as St. Patrick's Day festivities begin in Chicago

Countdown is on until St. Patrick's Day in Chicago

Countdown is on until St. Patrick's Day in Chicago

Countdown is on until St. Patrick's Day in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Whether it's checking out to see the Chicago River being dyed green, heading to a parade, or hitting a bar or party, there is plenty to do this St. Patrick's Day weekend in Chicago.

On Friday night, the city was already all lit up in green – and the bars were packed with lads and lasses eager to celebrate.

One such bar is The Kerryman Irish Bar & Restaurant, at 661 N. Clark St. in River North.

"We've been here for 19," said part-owner Colm Kennedy. "And I guarantee you we will be here for another 19 after it."

Nineteen years ago, love and an Irish tradition was born in what would become The Kerryman, at the corner of Clark and Erie streets.

"We had the for-sale sign on the building for what, 30 minutes?" said Kennedy. "And then we said, 'Let's go for it.'"

The Kerryman was once a dream for Kennedy and two other longtime lads – all from Ireland.

"It's a very authentic Irish bar. You know, the head chef is from Limerick. Our bartender and his family are all from Mayo," said Kennedy. "He probably has been to Ireland more times than I have - even though I grew up there."

The dream turned a reality – and now, people come to The Kerryman to celebrate tradition from all around – whether that's Florida, or Ireland herself.

"It's about people," said Dermont McKenna, visiting from Ireland. "it's about the heritage. It's about Irish descent."

Part of that tradition includes the Trinity Irish Dancers – gracing the city for more than 40 years every St. Patrick's Day.

CBS 2

For Kennedy, it's the stories that come along with the Iris tradition.

"There are all the little stories that make it worthwhile," said Kennedy, "and I think stories that are unique to Chicago – I'm not sure this would be replicable across the world, but it works in Chicago, and this is what works for us."

What is also unique are the friendships made over a pint of Guinness at The Kerryman. Indeed The Kerryman is a place offering céad míle fáilte – or 100,000 welcomes - a saying that captures the welcoming spirit and hospitality of the Irish people.

"It's been a lot of fun. We love how Chicago's been so welcoming to us. We love that we can still serve the best pint of Guinness in the world - we're not biased at all," said Kennedy, "and it's been a lot of fun."

There is a lot happening this weekend all over the city. At 10 a.m. Saturday downtown, the Chicago River will be dyed green – and after that, the St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off from Columbus and Balbo drives at 12:15 p.m.

On Sunday, the South Side Irish Parade starts at noon at 103rd Street and Western Avenue in Beverly.