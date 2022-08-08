St. Nicholas Cathedral School receives $10,000 to help recently arrived children from Ukraine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Financial help is on the way for Ukrainian refugees and their children who have found shelter in Chicago.
The deacons of the Archdiocese of Chicago presented a $10,000 donation to Saint Nicholas Cathedral School in Ukrainian Village.
The money will help with tuition and other costs of welcoming Ukrainian refugee students. St. Nicholas welcomed more than 70 students from Ukraine during the past school year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.