St. Nicholas Cathedral School receives $10,000 to help recently arrived children from Ukraine

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Financial help is on the way for Ukrainian refugees and their children who have found shelter in Chicago.

The deacons of the Archdiocese of Chicago presented a $10,000 donation to Saint Nicholas Cathedral School in Ukrainian Village.

The money will help with tuition and other costs of welcoming Ukrainian refugee students. St. Nicholas welcomed more than 70 students from Ukraine during the past school year.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 11:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

