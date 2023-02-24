St. Nicholas Cathedral School holding prayer service to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friday marks one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

To mark the somber one year anniversary, the St. Nicholas Cathedral school in Ukrainian Village will hold a prayer service Friday.

"It'll be a sad day, but it will also be a day for us, for the students, to provide hope that you know hopefully this will end soon," Principal Anna Cirilli said. "And that if some of them are ready they can go back to their homeland."

The school has taken in 95 student refugees during the war. Teachers and school staff have worked to teach English, provide clothes and other basic needs to the students arriving in Chicago.

The prayer service will begin at 2 p.m. and is being organized by eighth grade students from this school. There will be a song service.

Eighth grade student Olena Dub arrived in the U.S. five years ago from Ukraine.

"Today's prayer vigil will be to remind people of what's going on in Ukraine and how long it's been," Dub said. "Especially because it's been a year and it's still going."

Eighth grade student Oksana Mazur arrived in Chicago in April. She said she has made new friends in her "new life" and "new home" here. She will be attending DePaul College Prep.

"It's hard because of my friends in Ukraine and I'm very worried about them," She said.

Cardinal Base Cupich will join other religious leaders to offer a prayer service for Ukraine.

The service is at 7:30 p.m. at "St. Nicholas Cathedral. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will attend a remembrance event for Ukraine at the Saints Volodymyr and Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church.

The event begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. also in Ukrainian Village.

Overnight, President Joe Biden announced a new $2 billion aid package to help Ukrainians in the war.

Russian forces expected a quick victory, convinced they could capture Ukraine in days and while forces attacked on land and air.. Millions of Ukrainian civilians fled the country.

For Ukrainians who stayed to fight, stiff resistance stopped the Russians in their tracks, eventually forcing them back.

The United Nations confirms more than 7,000 Ukrainian civilians have died in the conflict, but officials say the actual number is likely much higher.