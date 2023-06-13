Central Illinois hospital closing after 2021 ransomware attack
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A central Illinois hospital will close its doors for good, due in part to a devastating cyberattack.
St. Maragret's Health, which operates hospitals in Spring Valley and Peru, said it will shut down on Friday.
Hospital leadership said a 2021 ransomware attack hobbled its computer systems, and prevented it from filing insurance claims.
Experts said it's the first time a hospital has publicly blamed criminal hackers for its closure.
Other factors include staffing costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and supply chain issues.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.