Central Illinois hospital closing after 2021 ransomware attack

Central Illinois hospital says cyberattack partly to blame for closure

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A central Illinois hospital will close its doors for good, due in part to a devastating cyberattack.

St. Maragret's Health, which operates hospitals in Spring Valley and Peru, said it will shut down on Friday.

Hospital leadership said a 2021 ransomware attack hobbled its computer systems, and prevented it from filing insurance claims.

Experts said it's the first time a hospital has publicly blamed criminal hackers for its closure.

Other factors include staffing costs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and supply chain issues.