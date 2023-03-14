St. Laurence High School prioritizing mental health with week of activities

CHICAGO(CBS)-- Mental health is a topic often talked about in regards to adults, but teens are struggling too.

According to the CDC, about 44% of teens say they have extreme feelings of fear and hopelessness.

St. Laurence High School in Burbank is bringing this conversation to the forefront. The goal is to have a week of leadership and wellness activities that shows students it is okay to ask for help.

The week kicked off Monday with a Leadership through Wellness assembly.

Math teacher Kelly Urso was motivated to participate after her daughter's mental health struggles. She now is partnering with "Same Here," helping students understand the common language, the connection.

She said students are hearing conversations about mental health everywhere, including in TV shows and on TikTok.

"They're hearing it, so it's very important, which is why I love that St. Lawrence is doing the wellness summit to help encourage kids to be proactive about their mental health and how they are using self care."

Another feature of the week is a "Why You Matter" wall where students can write down positive thoughts and take a picture. There will also be a fitness class along with breakout activities that include coloring, chess and more.

Student leaders of the wellness week include juniors Mia Garcia and Kasandra Bonilla.

"We should bring empathy and advocacy to mental health awareness and make sure every student can feel comfortable at school every day," Garcia said.

Bonilla said this week has given students a new perspective when addressing mental health at school. "We don't want want a closed off community," She said.