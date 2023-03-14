Watch CBS News
Local News

St. Laurence High School prioritizing mental health with week of activities

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

St. Laurence High School prioritizing mental health with week of activities
St. Laurence High School prioritizing mental health with week of activities 03:29

CHICAGO(CBS)-- Mental health is a topic often talked about in regards to adults, but teens are struggling too.

According to the CDC, about 44% of teens say they have extreme feelings of fear and hopelessness.

St. Laurence High School in Burbank is bringing this conversation to the forefront. The goal is to have a week of leadership and wellness activities that shows students it is okay to ask for help. 

The week kicked off Monday with a Leadership through Wellness assembly.

Math teacher Kelly Urso was motivated to participate after her daughter's mental health struggles. She now is partnering with "Same Here," helping students understand the common language, the connection. 

She said students are hearing conversations about mental health everywhere, including in TV shows and on TikTok. 

"They're hearing it, so it's very important, which is why I love that St. Lawrence is doing the wellness summit to help encourage kids to be proactive about their mental health and how they are using self care." 

 Another feature of the week is a "Why You Matter" wall where students can write down positive thoughts and take a picture. There will also be a fitness class along with breakout activities that include coloring, chess and more. 

Student leaders working to bring 'empathy and advocacy to mental health awareness' at St. Laurence H 06:40

Student leaders of the wellness week include juniors Mia Garcia and Kasandra Bonilla. 

"We should bring empathy and advocacy to mental health awareness and make sure every student can feel comfortable at school every day," Garcia said. 

Bonilla said this week has given students a new perspective when addressing mental health at school. "We don't want want a closed off community," She said. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 6:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.