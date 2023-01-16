St. Ignatius JV hockey team hosting first home game since November bus crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The St. Ignatius hockey team is back in action with a game game at Fifth Third Arena Sunday. It's the first time the team has played a home game after the bus carrying their players was hit by a semi truck in November, seriously injuring several of the athletes.

The captain of the team said they put in a lot of work to get to Sunday night, and the three players who would be there but off the ice because of their injuries are their motivation and inspiration.

THe puck drop to start the game was set to feature some of the first responders who were there the day of the crash.

In November while the team was on location and driving in Warsaw, Indiana, their bus was just entering an intersection when the semi clipped the back of it -- spinning it 180 degrees.

Twenty-three student athletes from the junior varsity boy's hockey team and two coaches were on the bus. The hockey players were between 14 and 17 years old.

One was ejected.

Victor Santos, 58, from Brooklyn, New York City, was charged with 26 counts each of criminal recklessness and causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle. Both are felonies.

Police said he failed a breath test.

On Sunday all but three players were back for a rebound, a celebration, and they were hopeful for a win at home.

"This whole thing has just brought us really close together," said team captain Lucas Joa. "We come and talk to each other a lot. We have a group at school, that with counselors and everything, help us get through everything. We text each other a lot, make sure everyone's OK."

The game was set to start at 6:30 p.m.