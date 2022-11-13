St. Ignatius College Prep hockey team injured after crash in Northeast, Indiana

WARSAW, Ind. (CBS) -- Police say at least three people are critically hurt and more than a dozen injured after a semi-truck crashed into a school bus.

The bus was carrying a hockey team from St. Ignatius College Prep, when it was hit, in Northeast Indiana.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported on how it happened after the team left a game in Culver.

The Warsaw Police Department in Indiana posted on their Facebook page that the semi-truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Video obtained from our CBS affiliate in Southbend Indiana WSBT shows the rear of that school bus smashed in. the truck also suffered damage to the front.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Highway 30 near East Center Street in Kosciusko county, Indiana.

Warsaw police say twenty students, two coaches, and a driver were on the bus. At least 16 people were injured - three of them being reported as critical.

It is unclear how fast that semi was going or how the driver ended up slamming into that bus.

The team's Twitter account says the St. Ignatius College Prep's JV hockey team was playing in a tournament this weekend. They were on their way back to their hotel last night when their bus was hit.

We know many of these kids on the bus are teenagers a nightmare situation for many parents as police continue investigating the crash.