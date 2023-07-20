St. Charles police arrest five people in connection with human trafficking enterprise

St. Charles police arrest five people in connection with human trafficking enterprise

St. Charles police arrest five people in connection with human trafficking enterprise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A human trafficking bust ends in arrests in suburban St. Charles.

There are disturbing details and arrests following a months-long investigation into human trafficking, and the victims are all women from South America.

CBS 2's Noel Brennan has information on the investigation and charges.

There was a news conference at the St. Charles Police station, where law enforcement and the Kane County State's Attorney announced the arrests of five people connected to a human trafficking and sex trafficking ring.

Four men and one woman were arrested. They're accused of luring women from South America to the U.S. for the sole purpose of prostitution.

St. Charles Police said the arrests resulted from an investigation that started in early spring. Police said they found a brothel operating out of an apartment in St. Charles.

That led to the discovery of a larger criminal enterprise involving Aurora, Chicago, Hanover Park, Elgin, and other communities.

Investigators said the suspects ran their operation through word of mouth.

The investigation lasted months and involved multiple search warrants in the Chicago area.

St. Charles Police said 10 women were taken into protective custody and moved into transitional housing. Those five suspects appeared in bond court Thursday, and each faces multiple felonies.

