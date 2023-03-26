St. Baldricks hosting fundraiser at Firewater Saloon in Edison Park Sunday afternoon
CHICAGO (CBS) -- More people are going bald for a good cause as St. Baldrick hosts another fundraiser Sunday.
It's happening at the Firewater Saloon in Edison Park near Oliphant and Northwest Highway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The money raised will go towards childhood cancer research.
Firewater Saloon has already raised more than $53,000.
