St. Baldricks hosting fundraiser at Firewater Saloon in Edison Park Sunday afternoon

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More people are going bald for a good cause as St. Baldrick hosts another fundraiser Sunday.

It's happening at the Firewater Saloon in Edison Park near Oliphant and Northwest Highway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The money raised will go towards childhood cancer research.

Firewater Saloon has already raised more than $53,000.

First published on March 26, 2023 / 8:48 AM

