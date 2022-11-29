Chicago celebrates 25th anniversary of St. Andrew's Court, helping the formerly incarcerated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A celebration for the 25th anniversary of a place helping formerly incarcerated men return to the community.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot commended the work at St. Andrew's Court - noting how it helps keep residents from going back to prison.

"When they serve their time, we have to give them a pathway to stay home," Lightfoot said. "To give them an opportunity to plant real deep, meaningful roots in a community."

The 42-unit building opened in 1999. The partnership between the city and Saint Leonard's Ministries gives the men a stable place to live while taking life skills classes, counseling, getting a job and re-connecting with families.

This supportive housing is one of the first of it's kind in the city.

