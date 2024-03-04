Watch CBS News
Spring class sign-up underway for the Chicago Park District

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday's warm temperatures will feel like spring and that's a good reminder to register for classes at the Chicago Park District.

Online registration for parks west of California Avenue and all virtual programs is underway. It's Tuesday for parks east of California Avenue.

Residents can sign up for everything from sports and fitness to ceramics, art, and even 3D printing.

Classes vary by age, from early childhood to seniors, and run from April 8 to June 9. 

Go to the Chicago Park District website to register and get more information.

The park district is also looking for lifeguards.

It's offering a $50 Amazon gift card to the first 500 people who take the test.

The next swim test is on Saturday, March 9.

You must be 16 by July 1 to be a lifeguard and live in Chicago.

First published on March 4, 2024 / 11:45 AM CST

