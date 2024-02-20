Watch CBS News
Spring Outlook: What to expect in Chicago

By Albert Ramon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As winter comes to a close soon, it's leaving us with some unexpected gifts – higher than normal temperatures and a noticeable lack of snowfall. 

O'Hare International Airport reports only 20 inches of snow so far this season, a significant 11 inches below the usual average through late February.

Now, as Meteorological Spring kicks off on March 1, it seems like the city is gearing up for a transformation. The emergence of greenery and blossoms is underway soon as El Niño fades away, and we transition to a neutral weather pattern.

spring-rainfall.jpg
CBS 2

Normal high temperatures will ascend from 41 degrees on March 1 to 53 degrees on April 1, culminating in a delightful 65 degrees by May 1. The Climate Prediction Center though indicates a promising shift towards a warmer-than-normal spring, as they correctly predicted for this past winter.

avg-spring-temps.png
CBS 2

In terms of precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center forecasts an average spring for rainfall. March on average brings around 2.45 inches of rainfall, with April and May following suit with 3.75 inches and 4.49 inches, respectively. Historically, May claims the title of Chicago's wettest month of the year. As temperatures rise, these rainy spells often come accompanied by thunderstorms, some of which may be strong or severe.

Additionally, as we prepare to set our clocks forward on Sunday, March 10, at 2 a.m., longer daylight hours await. The sunset on March 10 will grace us at 6:52 p.m., paving the way for even later sunsets as we approach Meteorological Summer on June 1, when the sun will set at 8:19 p.m.

dst-what-will-it-look-like-at-5pm.png
CBS 2

Get ready to revel in the beauty of spring, Chicago – warmer days, blooming flowers, and more daylight are just around the corner!

Albert Ramon
albertramon.jpg

Albert Ramon is the chief meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago. Albert joined CBS2's First Alert Weather Team in October 2021.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 9:35 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

