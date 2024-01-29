Watch CBS News
CBS 2 School Spotlight: Homewood-Flossmoor High School

By Marshall Harris

/ CBS Chicago

Homewood-Flossmoor students get lessons in fencing
Homewood-Flossmoor students get lessons in fencing 01:51

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 is kicking off a new segment to show off the best of what Chicago area schools have to offer.

It's called "School Spotlight" and each week CBS 2 showcases fun and important offerings at the schools.

CBS 2's Marshall Harris talks to students and instructors at Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School where there are some big projects in the works.

Instructor Alyssa Marassa talked about a unique class that goes into textiles but students work beyond the needle and thread.

CBS 2 School Spotlight: Homewood-Flossmoor High School 02:50

Strength and conditioning coach Adam Vogel shares what the students go through as they learn as they lift weights and learn the best pacing for themselves.

Head coach Katie Rice assists the team for the National Banner School for the Special Olympics. The students talk about why the competition is not only fun but rewarding on an athletic level.

Marshall Harris
marshallharris.jpg

Marshall Harris is the sports director at CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 5:02 PM CST

