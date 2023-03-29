'Sports, tech and pathways': Chicago Tech Slam introduces skills for future careers

'He gave me what I needed to feel part of some thing'

'He gave me what I needed to feel part of some thing'

'He gave me what I needed to feel part of some thing'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A program is aiming to enrich the lives of Black teens with a future in technology.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos spent the day in Roseland with high school students on the South Side at the Chicago Tech Slam.

From the fundamentals of building the perfect sneaker to getting a crash course in coding, they're all valuable skills that, these days, could pave the way to opportunity.

This innovative event, the first of its kind in Chicago, is called Chicago Tech Slam, where students of color from across the city had the opportunity to learn about the tech world around them.

The Hidden Genius Project, a nonprofit that trains and mentors Black male youth, partnered with Chicago-based After School Matters and TEAM, Inc, along with others, to hold the event designed to open young minds, while tapping into the tech leaders of tomorrow

"Young people have the opportunity to make a real connection between this idea of sports, tech and pathways. You could have a pro sports career without being on the court or the field or at the pitch," said Brandon Nicholson, CEO of the Hidden Genius Project.

"There are careers available to them in design, but also tapping into whether they are into sports there's also a career path in data analytics," added Tony Diaz of After School Matters.

That type of sports analytics also on the agenda on this day, where students gained insight on the data lurking behind every major league sports game.

The California-based Hidden Genius Project now getting ready to launch a new chapter in Chicago, expanding a program that has already impacted several lives.

Students who graduate from the program are not only exposed to the evolving tech industry, but also are given resources to map out their path to a sustainable career.

Nineteen-year-old Andrew Lubega, an alumni, will soon be launching an app and eventually a clothing line.

"He gave me what I needed to feel part of some thing," said Lubega.

The Hidden Genius Project is currently accepting applications right now for their flagship 15-month Intensive Immersion Program in Chicago.