Spin electric scooters now available in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another vendor is offering shared electric scooters in Chicago.
Spin e-scooters are available from 5:00 a.m. until midnight. They'll be available in the Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Lawndale, South Chicago and East Side neighborhoods.
It costs $1.00 to unlock the scooters and 39 cents for each minute you ride. Divvy scooters were rolled out last month.
