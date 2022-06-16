Watch CBS News
Spin electric scooters now available in Chicago

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another vendor is offering shared electric scooters in Chicago.

Spin e-scooters are available from 5:00 a.m. until midnight. They'll be available in the Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Wrigleyville, Lawndale, South Chicago and East Side neighborhoods.

It costs $1.00 to unlock the scooters and 39 cents for each minute you ride. Divvy scooters were rolled out last month.

