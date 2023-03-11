CFD, volunteers installing specialized smoke detectors for deaf residents in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The American Red Cross wants to make sure everyone is aware if there is a fire in their home.
Volunteers and the Chicago Fire Department will install free smoke and bed shaker alarms for people who are deaf and hard of hearing in the Chatham neighborhood.
The specialized alarms use a strobe light and vibrating pad to wake someone up.
They're activated when a traditional smoke alarm sounds.
