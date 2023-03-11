Watch CBS News
CFD, volunteers installing specialized smoke detectors for deaf residents in Chatham

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CFD installing specialized smoke detectors in Chatham
CFD installing specialized smoke detectors in Chatham 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The American Red Cross wants to make sure everyone is aware if there is a fire in their home.

Volunteers and the Chicago Fire Department will install free smoke and bed shaker alarms for people who are deaf and hard of hearing in the Chatham neighborhood.

The specialized alarms use a strobe light and vibrating pad to wake someone up.

They're activated when a traditional smoke alarm sounds.

First published on March 11, 2023 / 9:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

