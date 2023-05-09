Special Olympics athletes shine in Chicago for Spring Games; 'It's all about inclusion'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of athletes with special abilities have a big couple of days ahead.

It was a beautiful day to start the Special Olympics Chicago Spring Games, with track and field events. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us the action from Dunbar Park on the South Side.

There are winners on all different levels.

"This place is excellent."

The place Anthony Walker is talking about is the annual Region D Spring Games in Chicago, hosted by Special Olympics Illinois.

"It's all about inclusion, it's all about focusing on their abilities, not their disabilities, you know," said Melissa Garritano, the Special Olympics Illinois Managing Director.

More than 2,000 Special Olympic Illinois athletes from 87 park districts and Chicago Public Schools competed at Dunbar Park. Walker won 6th place in shotput.

The competition includes female track events and male field events, ages ranging from eight to 65.The spring games stretched from standing long jump to non-motorized wheelchair races and the softball throw.

Twelve-year-old Justin Williams of John C. Coonley Elementary School won 4th place in that competition.

"I loved it and I was happy to play," said Williams.

Special Olympics programs enhance physical fitness, motor skills, self-confidence, social skills and encourage family and community support.

This is the third time Millie Rivera's son has competed in the Special Olympics Illinois.

"I get emotional when I see him around other kids just like him because it's amazing what these kids can actually do. Especially in their situation," Rivera said.

For these athletes, this is about doing their best.

"Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt," Williams said.

For the next three days, people will give it their all in competitions such as the 800 meter walk, 50 meter run and softball throw.



Those who won gold medals will advance to the state championship, which will be held at the annual summer games at Illinois State University in Bloomington.

We had a fantastic first day of Spring Games today! Check out some of the action from the day's competitions. Posted by Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children's Charities on Tuesday, May 9, 2023