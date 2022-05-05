Special Olympics returns with opening ceremony at Soldier Field

Opening ceremonies today for the Special Olympics at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The athletes are just hours away from their grand entrance. The opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics return to Soldier Field on Thursday.

More than 1,500 athletes will parade onto the field to the cheers of coaches, family members, and fans.

If you want to cheer them on, it's open to the public, and free to go.

Next week, the athletes compete in more than 25 track and field events at Eckersall stadium, at 82nd Street and Yates Boulevard.

The event was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.