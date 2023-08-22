Special Olympics Chicago holds first-ever Golden Games for older competitors

CHICAGO (CBS) – They're going for the gold, even as the mercury was rising.

That was the sentiment from players as the Special Olympics held its first-ever Golden Games for older competitors. CBS 2's Sara Machi was at the starting line with one participant who's been with Special Olympics since the very beginning.

In a Chicago Park District gymnasium on the South Side, there was a familiar routine.

"Ready, set, go!"

It was one Amelia Hernandez has been doing her whole life. At 11, she competed in the first-ever Special Olympics games at Soldier Field in July 1968.

"I started in sports when I was a little girl," Hernandez said. "And I kept going, going."

Since then, she's tried almost every sport. On Tuesday, she was taking to the track and to the stands to cheer on other competitors in another first, the Golden Games.

The competition featured 150 athletes between the ages of 45 to 74.

"This is a wonderful celebration of Chicago's history, the athletes that have participated in our games for the past 55 years, and the programs that we produce and fundraise for," said Mary Slowik, executive director of Special Olympics Chicago.

Hernandez hopes this is just the beginning for the Golden Games.

"Yeah I have a good time!," she said.

The Golden Games conclude Wednesday at Northerly Island, although they will wrap up a little earlier than originally scheduled to avoid the excessive heat.